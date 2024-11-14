F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 229.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 312.50% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 229.41% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 312.50% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.320.3268.1878.130.750.240.750.230.560.17

