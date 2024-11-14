F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 229.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 312.50% to Rs 1.32 croreNet profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 229.41% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 312.50% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.320.32 313 OPM %68.1878.13 -PBDT0.750.24 213 PBT0.750.23 226 NP0.560.17 229
