Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 52.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers declined 52.84% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 532.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 385.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.532.42385.252.073.005.716.363.323.351.583.35

