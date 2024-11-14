Ugar Sugar Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 60.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.70% to Rs 240.37 crore

Net Loss of Ugar Sugar Works reported to Rs 60.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 33.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 240.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.240.37234.06-18.44-8.65-52.91-25.46-59.74-32.40-60.03-33.20

