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Fabtech Technologies surges after strong Q4 business update

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Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Fabtech Technologies jumped 5.84% to Rs 151.40 after the company announced that the company's consolidated order book as on 31 March 2026 was more than Rs 900 crore.

The company stated that the closing year witnessed heightened global volatility, including disruptions in logistics, freight movements, and cost escalations across key inputs.

Despite these transient challenges in the final weeks of the year, the company has successfully navigated the environment with minimal impact on its overall performance, reflecting the strength and resilience of its execution model.

The company continued to expand its presence in high-growth segments, including entry into the animal health space.

Geographically, Fabtech strengthened its international footprint with vaccine and advanced pharmaceutical projects in Saudi Arabia and large-scale projects across Africa.

"Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by a robust order book, expanding market presence, and continued focus on complex, value-accretive projects, Fabtech Technologies said in a statement.

Fabtech Technologies is engaged in the business of providing turnkey projects solutions to pharmaceutical and allied industries by way of supplying pharmaceutical machineries/equipment, in house designing and engineering and undertaking other activities as required in various turnkey projects.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 37.83% to Rs 3.32 crore despite of 23.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 76.18 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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