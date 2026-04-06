Fabtech Technologies surges after strong Q4 business update

Fabtech Technologies jumped 5.84% to Rs 151.40 after the company announced that the company's consolidated order book as on 31 March 2026 was more than Rs 900 crore.

The company stated that the closing year witnessed heightened global volatility, including disruptions in logistics, freight movements, and cost escalations across key inputs.

Despite these transient challenges in the final weeks of the year, the company has successfully navigated the environment with minimal impact on its overall performance, reflecting the strength and resilience of its execution model.

The company continued to expand its presence in high-growth segments, including entry into the animal health space.