Faze Three Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Coastal Corporation Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Atlantaa Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2025.

Faze Three Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 547 at 10-Sep-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 92872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9938 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 37.57. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15345 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 284.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17333 shares in the past one month.

Atlantaa Ltd advanced 18.84% to Rs 42.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17704 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd exploded 16.92% to Rs 256. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15808 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

