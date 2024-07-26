Federal Bank Ltd Slides 5.11%

Federal Bank Ltd has added 9.66% over last one month compared to 3.72% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX
Federal Bank Ltd lost 5.11% today to trade at Rs 194.15. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.39% to quote at 57911.52. The index is down 3.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 1.46% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.55% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 12.34 % over last one year compared to the 20.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Federal Bank Ltd has added 9.66% over last one month compared to 3.72% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 205 on 25 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 130.55 on 14 Aug 2023.
