Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 341.10 croreNet profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare declined 4.91% to Rs 50.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 341.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 316.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.93% to Rs 217.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 1296.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1173.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
