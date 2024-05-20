Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 341.10 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare declined 4.91% to Rs 50.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 341.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 316.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.93% to Rs 217.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 1296.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1173.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales341.10316.97 8 1296.901173.57 11 OPM %30.9430.92 -33.0733.77 - PBDT101.4792.83 9 406.90372.05 9 PBT69.1770.10 -1 294.81281.78 5 NP50.9753.60 -5 217.00210.83 3

First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

