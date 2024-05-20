Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 341.10 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare declined 4.91% to Rs 50.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 341.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 316.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.93% to Rs 217.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 1296.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1173.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

341.10316.971296.901173.5730.9430.9233.0733.77101.4792.83406.90372.0569.1770.10294.81281.7850.9753.60217.00210.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News