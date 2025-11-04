Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financial Intermediaries navigate a landscape defined by rapid technological change and rising stakeholder expectations

Financial Intermediaries navigate a landscape defined by rapid technological change and rising stakeholder expectations

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, highlighted the importance of financial intermediaries in ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of financial markets. He noted that institutions such as banks, investment firms, mutual funds, brokers and distributors - act as vital bridges between savers and enterprises, facilitating the flow of funds from those with surplus capital to those in need of financing.

The SEBI chief noted that today's marketplace is characterised by high speed, interconnectedness, product innovation and rising retail participation. But with these advantages come new risks - operational risks, cyber vulnerabilities, and changing business environment. In such a landscape, market intermediaries are far more than conduits. By facilitating investments, managing risks, following due diligence and promoting financial awareness, they are contributing to financial inclusion, wealth creation, greater stability and confidence in the market.

SEBI has continued to strengthen the ecosystem through a series of proactive measures focused on enhancing investor protection and market integrity, he noted. Yet, as markets evolve, new technologies, and global linkages bring fresh complexities. The next frontier, therefore, lies not only in compliance but in anticipating risks before they surface. Intermediaries navigate a landscape defined by rapid technological change, interconnected markets, and rising stakeholder expectations, the SEBI Chief noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota Q2 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 318 cr

M&M gains after Q2 PAT jumps 17.7% YoY to Rs 4,520 crore; revenue up 21% on robust SUV, tractor demand

Indus Towers gains as Bharti Airtel gets board nod to raise stake by up to 5%

Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story