Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 31.55 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 15.38% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.5525.9214.5515.124.153.762.102.441.541.82

