Fineotex Chemical Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2025.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd lost 9.56% to Rs 232.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31495 shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd tumbled 6.00% to Rs 15572.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31688 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd crashed 5.67% to Rs 1266.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd corrected 5.02% to Rs 397. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28343 shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 108.73. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

