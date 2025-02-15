Fineotex receives approval for product formulation from Central Insecticide Board

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Fineotex Chemical has announced that its revolutionary biotechnology-based mosquito control solution, AquaStrike Premium (formulation based on Azadirachtin), through its wholly owned subsidiary FSPL has received approval from the Central Insecticide Board, Government of India for technical import and formulation under Insecticides Act, 1968.

The approval strengthens FCL's commitment to public health and environmental sustainability in India.

This milestone underscores the product's effectiveness as a non-toxic, eco-friendly, and highly efficient alternative to conventional mosquito control methods and also lead to water preservation.

Developed in Malaysia with European design engineering, the product Aquastrike Premium has undergone rigorous testing in WHO-approved laboratories and holds multiple international certifications. Unlike traditional insecticides, this odorless and invisible liquid solution is simply sprinkled onto water surfaces, eliminating the need for gaseous spraying. Its innovative formulation not only eradicates mosquito larvae but also preserves water quality, making it a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to chemical-based insecticides.

It has received multiple international approvals, including recognition from the Ministry of Health in Malaysia, a Non-Pesticide classification by the Malaysian Pesticide Board and is also approved by Singapore's Public Utility Board.

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

