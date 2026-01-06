Fino Payments Bank implement new core banking system 'Finacle'

Fino Payments Bank announced the implementation of a new next-generation core banking system, as part of its ongoing digital transformation programme.

The new core banking system will serve as the Bank's digital backbone, enabling enhanced operational efficiency, greater system resilience and improved scalability. The platform will support the introduction of new and innovative product features, faster time-to-market and improved service delivery across all customer touchpoints. This strategic initiative will also enable the Bank to maintain a robust risk management and regulatory compliance.

The Bank intimated that the migration activity of the core banking system to a new platform viz. Finacle is planned from 08 January 2026 (10:00 PM) to 10 January 2026 (11:59 PM). During this period, all the banking services shall not be available.