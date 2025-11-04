Market under pressure; FMCG shares tumble for 4th day

The key domestic indices traded with significant losses in the mid-afternoon trade. Investors will track corporate results and upcoming economic data. The Nifty traded below the 25,650 mark.

FMCG shares witnessed selling pressure for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 458.66 points or 0375% to 84,519.83. The Nifty 50 index fell 150.45 points or 0.69% to 25,614.10.

In the broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.79%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,265 shares rose and 1,903 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.69% to 55,768.85. The index fell 1.5% in the four consecutive trading sessions. Godrej Consumer Products (down 2.14%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.71%), ITC (down 0.98%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.93%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.78%), Marico (down 0.58%), Varun Beverages (down 0.58%), United Breweries (down 0.42%), Nestle India (down 0.39%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.36%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.08% to 6.523 from the previous close of 6.534. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6200 compared with its close of 88.7700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.30% to Rs 121,050. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 99.89. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.46% to 4.088. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement declined 72 cents or 1.11% to $ 64.17 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Dee Development Engineers declined 4.60% after the company reported a 20.1% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.80 crore, despite a 39.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 270 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

City Union Bank jumped 8.16% after reporting a resilient second quarter performance for FY26. The banks total income rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 1,912 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,660 crore in Q2 FY25, supported by a 15% increase in interest income to Rs 1,653 crore. Operating profit grew 10% YoY to Rs 471 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 15% YoY to Rs 329 crore from Rs 285 crore in the same period last year. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shed .11%. The company has reported 29% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore on a 30% rise in revenue to Rs 9,167 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.