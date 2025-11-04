Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market under pressure; FMCG shares tumble for 4th day

Market under pressure; FMCG shares tumble for 4th day

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key domestic indices traded with significant losses in the mid-afternoon trade. Investors will track corporate results and upcoming economic data. The Nifty traded below the 25,650 mark.

FMCG shares witnessed selling pressure for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 458.66 points or 0375% to 84,519.83. The Nifty 50 index fell 150.45 points or 0.69% to 25,614.10.

In the broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.79%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,265 shares rose and 1,903 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.69% to 55,768.85. The index fell 1.5% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Consumer Products (down 2.14%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.71%), ITC (down 0.98%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.93%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.78%), Marico (down 0.58%), Varun Beverages (down 0.58%), United Breweries (down 0.42%), Nestle India (down 0.39%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.36%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.08% to 6.523 from the previous close of 6.534.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6200 compared with its close of 88.7700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.30% to Rs 121,050.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 99.89.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.46% to 4.088.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement declined 72 cents or 1.11% to $ 64.17 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dee Development Engineers declined 4.60% after the company reported a 20.1% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.80 crore, despite a 39.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 270 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

City Union Bank jumped 8.16% after reporting a resilient second quarter performance for FY26. The banks total income rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 1,912 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,660 crore in Q2 FY25, supported by a 15% increase in interest income to Rs 1,653 crore. Operating profit grew 10% YoY to Rs 471 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 15% YoY to Rs 329 crore from Rs 285 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shed .11%. The company has reported 29% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore on a 30% rise in revenue to Rs 9,167 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Kalyani Steels declined 3.92% after the company reported a 7.18% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.54 crore on a 7.32% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 456.07 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stallion India Fluorochemicals slumps after promoter share sale

Volumes jump at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Bajaj Finance rises after festive loan disbursals surge 27%

Snowman Logistics slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Titagarh Rail Systems allots 21.11 lakh convertible warrants

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story