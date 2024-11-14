Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 75.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 29.69% to Rs 19.00 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat rose 75.28% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.69% to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.0014.65 30 OPM %40.3728.67 -PBDT8.434.90 72 PBT8.204.71 74 NP6.173.52 75

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

