Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 75.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fluidomat rose 75.28% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.69% to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.0014.6540.3728.678.434.908.204.716.173.52

