Focus Lighting &amp; Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 99.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 45.81% to Rs 59.62 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures rose 99.07% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.81% to Rs 59.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.17% to Rs 39.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.76% to Rs 223.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.6240.89 46 223.81168.58 33 OPM %22.1119.22 -20.7519.85 - PBDT13.477.86 71 51.4733.81 52 PBT11.746.46 82 44.7029.23 53 NP10.715.38 99 39.1823.16 69

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

