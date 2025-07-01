Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coromandel International Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2025.

Force Motors Ltd tumbled 8.29% to Rs 14725.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12604 shares in the past one month.

Coromandel International Ltd lost 6.84% to Rs 2331.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18423 shares in the past one month. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd crashed 5.56% to Rs 1999.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4971 shares in the past one month. Borosil Renewables Ltd pared 5.55% to Rs 499.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35474 shares in the past one month.