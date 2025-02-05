Force Motors rallies after total sales rises 20% YoY in Jan'25

Force Motors jumped 6.05% to Rs 6,761 after the company's total sales jumped 20.34% to 3,597 units in January 2025 compared with 2,989 units sold in January 2024.

The domestic sales stood at 3,493 units in January 2025, up 75.97% MoM and up 39.27% YoY.

In January 2025, exports stood at 104 units, reflecting a YoY decline of 78.37% and a MoM increase of 103.92%.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.83% to Rs 135.02 crore on 7.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

