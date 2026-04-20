Indias forex reserves rose USD 3.825 billion to USD 700.946 billion during the week ended April 10. It had hit an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year. For the week ended April 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, gained by USD 3.127 billion to USD 555.983 billion. Value of gold reserves increased by USD 601 million to USD 121.343 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 56 million to USD 18.763 billion, the apex bank said.