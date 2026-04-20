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Home / India News / IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi, UP as mercury set to cross 40°C

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi, UP as mercury set to cross 40°C

Heatwave conditions are very likely over large parts of central and northern India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, along with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi

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In Delhi, clear skies are expected on Monday, with temperatures set to touch around 40 degrees Celsius. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

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A mix of weather conditions continues to shape India’s climate, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that this pattern will persist through the week. While several regions are set to endure intensifying heat, others may see spells of rain and thunderstorms.
 
Heatwave alerts
 
Heatwave conditions are very likely over large parts of central and northern India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, along with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana and Odisha. These regions are expected to experience sustained high temperatures over the next few days. 
 
Southern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are also likely to face hot and humid conditions, adding to overall discomfort.
 
 
The IMD has also warned of warm night conditions in Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. This means temperatures will remain elevated even after sunset, offering little relief from the daytime heat. 

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Temperatures set to rise further
 
Daytime temperatures are expected to climb gradually across parts of the country. Northwest India may see a rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, while east India could witness an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.
 
Elsewhere, temperatures are likely to remain largely stable between April 19 and April 25, maintaining prevailing summer conditions across most regions.
 
Rain and thunderstorms to persist in several regions
 
Even as heatwave conditions intensify, widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity is forecast across multiple regions. Hilly areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 kmph. Similar weather conditions are expected to extend to parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.
 
In the northeast, states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also set to witness continued rainfall activity.
 
Central India, including Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, while southern regions such as Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe are also likely to see similar conditions.
 
Delhi braces for rising heat
 
In Delhi, clear skies are expected on Monday, with temperatures set to touch around 40 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to hover near 21 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions later in the week, indicating a further rise in temperatures and increasing heat stress in the national capital.

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

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