Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 26.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 26.30% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 101.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 86.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.101.8486.6512.9812.148.226.757.135.765.334.22

