Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 23.21% to Rs 53.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 340.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 376.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.340.43376.6917.7213.6461.9151.7754.1543.7753.9343.77

