Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 83.33% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.46% to Rs 148.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.148.3991.3425.5726.2930.1817.2126.1914.3718.269.96

