Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 23.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 17.35 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 23.75% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.3520.209.867.032.412.202.192.011.981.60

