Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 689.99 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 0.70% to Rs 75.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 689.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 689.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.689.99689.1213.7013.69115.57116.04100.77102.4875.4475.97

