G R Infraprojects secures NHAI road project in Bihar

G R Infraprojects announced that GR Varanasi Kolkata Highway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received a letter dated 08th July 2025 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declaring appointed date w.e.f. 01 July 2025 for the project Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village (From KM. 151+200 to KM. 184+700, Pkg-7, Total Length = 33.50 Km) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-7). The contract price is Rs 1248.37 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News