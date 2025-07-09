Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infra gains after arm receives NHAI Nod for Rs 1,248-cr Bharatmala project in Bihar

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
G R Infraprojects rose 1.60% to Rs 1,270.40 after its subsidiary, GR Varanasi Kolkata Highway has received an appointed date from National Highways Authority of India for a highway project worth Rs 1,248.37 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar.

The project entails the construction of a 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Anarbansalea Village to Sagrampur Village (from Km 151+200 to Km 184+700), under Package-7, with a total length of 33.50 km. The project is valued at Rs. 1,248.37 crore and is scheduled for completion within 730 days.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

The company reported 27.08% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 403.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 553.93 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 8.43% YoY to Rs 2,275.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

