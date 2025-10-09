G R Infraprojects secures road project of Rs 290 cr in Jharkhand

G R Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance dated 08 October 2025 from State Highways Authority of Jharkhand. The project entails EPC Project for Construction of Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road (Total Length 26.672 Km.) by State Highways Authority of Jharkhand. The contract price for the project is Rs 290.23 crore.

