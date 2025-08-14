Sensex jumps 118 pts; financial services shares in demand; VIX rises 1.76%

The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade. Investors will track FII trends in the backdrop of the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week while awaiting WPI data due later today.

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Financial Services shares extended gains for the second trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 117.73 points or 0.14% to 80,651.24. The Nifty 50 index added 24.80 points or 0.10% to 24,644.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.40%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,733 shares rose and 2,096 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged. The stock market will remain closed on Friday, 15 August 2025, in observance of Independence Day. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.76% to 12.35. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 24,689.90 at a premium of 45.6 points as compared with the spot at 24,644.30. The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 66.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 41.2 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Financial Services index rose 0.34% to 26,326.35. The index added 0.73% in the two trading session. Muthoot Finance (up 10.84%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 1.41%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.2%), State Bank of India (up 0.61%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.61%), HDFC Bank (up 0.49%), ICICI Bank (up 0.29%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 0.27%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.15%) added. On the other hand, REC (down 1.12%), Jio Financial Services (down 1.06%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (down 0.89%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Jubilant FoodWorks shed 0.56%. The company has reported 59.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.2 crore on a 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,260.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Q1 FY25.