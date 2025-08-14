Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 118 pts; financial services shares in demand; VIX rises 1.76%

Sensex jumps 118 pts; financial services shares in demand; VIX rises 1.76%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade. Investors will track FII trends in the backdrop of the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week while awaiting WPI data due later today.

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Financial Services shares extended gains for the second trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 117.73 points or 0.14% to 80,651.24. The Nifty 50 index added 24.80 points or 0.10% to 24,644.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.40%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,733 shares rose and 2,096 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

The stock market will remain closed on Friday, 15 August 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.76% to 12.35. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 24,689.90 at a premium of 45.6 points as compared with the spot at 24,644.30.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 66.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 41.2 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Financial Services index rose 0.34% to 26,326.35. The index added 0.73% in the two trading session.

Muthoot Finance (up 10.84%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 1.41%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.2%), State Bank of India (up 0.61%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.61%), HDFC Bank (up 0.49%), ICICI Bank (up 0.29%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 0.27%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.15%) added.

On the other hand, REC (down 1.12%), Jio Financial Services (down 1.06%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (down 0.89%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jubilant FoodWorks shed 0.56%. The company has reported 59.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.2 crore on a 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,260.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Q1 FY25.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) shed 0.87%. The company reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 2.54% after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Endurance Tech gains after Q1 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 226 cr

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vegetable Oil import declines 9% on year in last nine months

Pound boosted to 5-week high against dollar by optimistic UK GDP data; GBPINR eye 119 mark

NSE SME Sawaliya Food Products serves a piping-hot market debut

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story