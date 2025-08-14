Endurance Tech gains after Q1 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 226 cr

Endurance Technologies added 2.78% to Rs 2601.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 11.03% to Rs 226.35 crore on 17.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,318.89 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 12.54% YoY to Rs 301.57 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA was at Rs 479.5 crore during the quarter, recording the growth of 17.5% compared with Rs 408 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 14.3% in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Anurang Jain, managing director, Endurance Technologies, said: Two-wheeler sales volumes of Indian OEMs in Q1FY26 stood at 5.8 million units, a YoY decline of 1.6%. Our standalone business topline has again fared better with a growth of 10.1 %. Our European operations topline has grown 28.5% in Euro terms. Even if we remove the impact of the Stoferle acquisition, our Total Income grew 0.6% despite the European new car registrations declining 1.8%.

Businesses worldwide are currently facing uncertainties with regard to trade barriers, rare earth magnet supplies, inflation and end-user demand. Very recently, challenges faced included the pandemic, wars, chip shortages and energy price hikes. Individual businesses like ours cannot change the course of these events. We instead focus on building strength and diversity in our own business. Today, we serve multiple OEMs across India and Europe. Our products go into ICE and electric vehicles. In India, we are strong in 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler end use, and are focused on growing our presence in 4-wheeler segment, which is already our area of strength in Europe. We are also adding new products to our portfolio.

While the markets look indecisive, we have maintained a sharp focus on ensuring that we remain on the path of profitable growth. Our overseas subsidiary has completed the acquisition of Stoferle entities. In India, we are in different stages of planning and construction of five manufacturing facilities - Shendra Castings, Bidkin Alloy Wheels, Battery Pack, Brakes expansion and Forgings expansion. The recent announcement mandating Anti-Lock Braking systems in all 2-wheelers provides further tailwind to our growth plans." Endurance Technologies is one of the leading automotive component manufacturers, offering a diverse range of technology-driven products with operations in India and Europe (Italy and Germany). In India, the company predominantly caters to two and three-wheeler OEMs, with products including aluminium castings, suspensions, transmissions, braking, and battery management systems. In Europe, it supplies aluminium castings to four-wheeler OEMs and also serves the aftermarket for two-wheeler components.