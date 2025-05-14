Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of G-Tech Info Training reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

