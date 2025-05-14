Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 41.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 20.66 croreNet profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 41.88% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.42% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 75.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
