Rites consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.32% to Rs 615.43 croreNet profit of Rites rose 5.24% to Rs 132.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 615.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 643.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.50% to Rs 384.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 455.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 2217.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2452.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
