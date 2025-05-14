Rites consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.32% to Rs 615.43 crore

Net profit of Rites rose 5.24% to Rs 132.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 615.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 643.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.50% to Rs 384.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 455.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 2217.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2452.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

615.43643.252217.812452.8530.1627.3623.2226.26211.54202.26627.14731.02194.75186.69565.02670.36132.71126.10384.80455.40

