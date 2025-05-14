Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 15.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 5240.15 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 15.98% to Rs 555.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 661.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 5240.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5072.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.54% to Rs 1196.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2468.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 18037.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19476.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

