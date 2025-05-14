Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 15.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 15.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 5240.15 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 15.98% to Rs 555.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 661.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 5240.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5072.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.54% to Rs 1196.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2468.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 18037.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19476.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5240.155072.68 3 18037.3319476.68 -7 OPM %26.3626.16 -21.2722.40 - PBDT1489.721400.33 6 4205.364660.30 -10 PBT742.77772.24 -4 1397.373045.63 -54 NP555.98661.76 -16 1196.232468.44 -52

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

