Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 581.03% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.87% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 428.29% to Rs 13.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.950.5813.632.58-78.73-172.41-31.40-81.01-1.820.200.931.32-1.900.150.701.15-1.910.170.690.97

