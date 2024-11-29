GAIL expands its fleet with charter of newly built LNG ship

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
GAIL (India) today signed a long-term time charter contract with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" LINE) through the ship-owning company established in Singapore for a new-built LNG ship. K LINE has expertise of 40 years in LNG transportation.

The LNG ship will be a modern two-stroke vessel having a tank capacity of 1,74,000 cubic metres and will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Korea with which Ship Owning Company has concluded a shipbuilding contract.

This is the first long-term time charter contract between GAIL and K LINE involving a newly built vessel which is expected to be engaged in transportation of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for GAIL in 2027.

GAIL currently has four LNG vessels, GAIL Bhuwan, GAIL Urja, Grace Emilia and Maran Gas Pericles, to transport natural gas in a super cooled form. Two more ships are expected to join the fleet next year including one newbuilt vessel on long term charter.

GAIL has a diversified sourcing portfolio for over 15 MMTPA which includes supply sources from various geographies both on FOB and DES basis. The company's LNG fleet is deployed to lift volumes contracted on FOB basis primarily from the North American region and is transported to meet the domestic demand as well as international customers.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

