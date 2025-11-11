Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 2.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.23% to Rs 48.01 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 2.55% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 48.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.0148.6143.8040.7724.2023.9823.3323.1417.6917.25

