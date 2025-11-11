Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 161.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 364.78 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 161.61% to Rs 34.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 364.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 354.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.364.78354.3714.139.8250.9320.9646.0117.6234.6913.26

