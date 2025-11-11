SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 81.37 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 30.62% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 81.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.81.3778.4616.6810.9112.388.478.494.706.104.67

