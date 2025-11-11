Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 71.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.80% to Rs 74.27 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions rose 71.31% to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.80% to Rs 74.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.2748.2931.8831.3325.8215.2325.6815.1018.9311.05

