Ganga Forging standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ganga Forging rose 27.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.31% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.518.575.216.300.520.390.250.170.280.22

