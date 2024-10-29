Ganga Forging standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.31% to Rs 11.51 croreNet profit of Ganga Forging rose 27.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.31% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.518.57 34 OPM %5.216.30 -PBDT0.520.39 33 PBT0.250.17 47 NP0.280.22 27
