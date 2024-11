Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit declines 16.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.69% to Rs 49.83 crore

Net profit of Universal Autofoundry declined 16.81% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 49.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.49.8352.289.276.833.973.141.351.590.941.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News