Gateway Distriparks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 193.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 42.66% to Rs 534.94 crore

Net loss of Gateway Distriparks reported to Rs 193.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 54.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.66% to Rs 534.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 374.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.74% to Rs 370.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1680.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1536.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales534.94374.97 43 1680.561536.13 9 OPM %20.1322.20 -22.9624.74 - PBDT110.0479.81 38 370.18356.21 4 PBT72.8356.56 29 254.99261.29 -2 NP-193.1054.97 PL 370.86256.23 45

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

