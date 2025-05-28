Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.62% to Rs 16.11 crore

Net profit of NRB Industrial Bearings reported to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.62% to Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 63.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.1118.65 -14 63.7473.11 -13 OPM %-18.50-19.25 --14.86-11.60 - PBDT-4.67-5.92 21 -19.02-17.80 -7 PBT-6.98-7.36 5 -28.17-26.17 -8 NP39.51-7.28 LP 18.64-26.00 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 1107.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 38.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 30.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit rises 54.71% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story