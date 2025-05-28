NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.62% to Rs 16.11 crore

Net profit of NRB Industrial Bearings reported to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.62% to Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 63.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.1118.6563.7473.11-18.50-19.25-14.86-11.60-4.67-5.92-19.02-17.80-6.98-7.36-28.17-26.1739.51-7.2818.64-26.00

