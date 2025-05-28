Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.67% to Rs 21.44 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company declined 11.96% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.13% to Rs 71.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 78.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

21.4420.2978.2266.8188.8192.9588.3493.2234.7836.7697.5891.3634.7736.7397.5091.2625.6829.1771.5470.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News