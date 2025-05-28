Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 176.33% to Rs 108.32 croreNet profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 27.51% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 176.33% to Rs 108.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.74% to Rs 66.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 336.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content