Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 176.33% to Rs 108.32 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 27.51% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 176.33% to Rs 108.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.74% to Rs 66.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 336.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

108.3239.20336.65301.8215.0334.4419.4112.8837.8219.75118.6066.3535.9718.86113.8962.9919.4215.2366.1737.44

