GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rises for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1779.05, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 154.53% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% slide in NIFTY and a 8.55% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1779.05, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has slipped around 13.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93964 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 111.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

