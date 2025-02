General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 16.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 8477.74 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 16.53% to Rs 1676.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1438.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 8477.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7780.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

