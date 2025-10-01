Tata Motors sells 2.39 lakh units in Q2 FY26

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 2,39,078 units in Q2 FY26 compared to 2,15,034 units in Q2 FY25, recording a growth of 11%.

Total sales comprised of passenger vehicle sales of 1,44,397 units (up 10% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 94,681 units (up 12% YoY) during Q2 FY26.

On a YoY basis, domestic sales rose 8% to 2,27,250 units while international business sales jumped 129% during the quarter.

