Royal Enfield records highest ever monthly sales in Sep'25

Sells 1.24 lakh motorcycles recording 43% YoY growth

Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 1,24,328 motorcycles in September 2025 marking highest ever monthly sales figures in the history of the brand. The company witnessed 43% growth over the same period last year against 86,978 motorcycles sold during the same month in the previous financial year. Royal Enfield exported 10,755 motorcycles during the month as compared to 7,653 during the same period last year.

Speaking about the performance for September 2025, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, It has been an incredible start to the festive season for us at Royal Enfield, we have registered our best ever monthly sales volume and have crossed 1,00,000+ retail volumes for the month. To make sure that our customers take home their favourite Royal Enfield motorcycle this festive season, we have put in considerable effort. In the month of September, we announced the upgraded Meteor 350 which has received a promising response from our community. All our new and existing motorcycles continue to perform well, we are confident of the growth momentum and are looking forward to a great year ahead.