Tata Motors Q2 FY26 sales

Commercial Vehicles Sales Registered by Tata Motors in Q2 FY26

Sales in the domestic & international market for Q2 FY26 stood at 94,681 units, compared to 84,281 units during Q2 FY25.

Domestic sales of MH&ICV in September 2025, was 15,669 units vs 14,190 units in September 2024; In Q2 FY26 it was 41,461 units, compared to 37,372 units in Q2 FY25.

Domestic & International sales for MH&ICV in September 2025, was 16,759 units vs 14,839 units in September 2024; while in Q2 FY26 it stood at 45,095 units, vs 39,433 units in Q2 FY25.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, said, Q2 FY26 was a mixed quarter for the commercial vehicles industry, start marked by subdued market conditions and ending with a promising resurgence in demand. While July faced headwinds due to monsoon and August reflected cautious sentiment ahead of the GST 2.0 rollout, the onset of the festive season and lower GST rates from late September brought a good recovery in sales, bookings and sentiment.

Following the GST reduction announcement, we acted swiftly and decisively to capture the growth in demand by enhancing product availability, sharpening our pricing strategy, and intensifying market activations. These initiatives helped us unlock demand across segments, making September our best-performing sales month in FY26, driven by a strong 30% YoY growth in our SCV and PU portfolio led by the new launches, Ace Pro and Ace Gold+. Overall, in Q2 FY26, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles delivered sales of 94,681 units, registering a growth of 12% over the same period last year. We continue to build strong differentiation for our expansive range of trucks that now offer higher power output of up to 320hp. With smart engineering and a relentless focus on operational efficiency, our trucks remain the preferred choice for fleet owners seeking better performance, higher profits and long-term value.

Looking ahead, with the festive season underway, improving consumption, and the full impact of GST reforms yet to unfold, we anticipate a strong second half for FY26. Construction, infrastructure, and mining activities will gain momentum, further fueling demand for trucks and tippers. With a robust pipeline of upcoming launches, and a richer, more customer-aligned product portfolio, we are well-positioned to accelerate this momentum and drive meaningful, broad-based growth across all commercial vehicles segments. Passenger Vehicles Sales Registered by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles in Q2 FY26 Sales in the domestic & international market for Q2 FY26 stood at 144,397 units, compared to 130,753 units during Q2 FY25.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, The passenger vehicles industry marked a sharp upswing in demand during September 2025 following the rollout of GST 2.0, further buoyed by festive tailwinds. This surge in demand sets a promising tone for sustained growth in the months ahead. For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, September 2025 emerged as a watershed month with sales of 60,907 units (domestic wholesales of 59,667 units), our highest ever, marking a substantial 47% year-on-year growth. This milestone was complimented by record-breaking performances across our green fuel portfolio: EV sales surged 96%+ year-on-year to 9,191 units, setting a new benchmark, while CNG sales reached an all-time high of over 17,800 units, reflecting a remarkable 105%+ growth compared to Q2FY25.

Across our portfolio, customer interest remained exceptionally strong with new bookings doubling in the latter half of September following the lowering of GST rates. Leading this surge was the Nexon, which delivered a record breaking performance with over 22,500 units sold in a single month, marking the highest-ever sales for any Tata Motors passenger vehicle. The Harrier and Safari continued their upward momentum, fueled by the rising popularity of their newly launched Adventure X edition and the availability of multiple powertrain options, leading to their best-ever combined sales. Additionally, the Punch continued to expand its widespread appeal, further cementing its status as the popular choice among customers in the compact SUV segment.

In Q2 FY26, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles delivered sales of 144,397 units, registering a robust, double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth of more than 10%. While the entire product portfolio saw strong traction, our electric vehicle strategy stood out prominently. Quarterly EV sales surged 59% YoY to nearly 25,000 units, recording our highest-ever EV performance and contributing a record 17% to overall sales. This milestone underscores the growing consumer confidence in sustainable, zero-emission mobility. Additionally, our strategic foray into South Africa marked a significant milestone in our global expansion journey, with 5x export volumes compared to the previous year, highlighting the strength of our brand and product appeal in international markets.